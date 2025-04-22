Political Showdown: AAP Accuses BJP of Pension Sabotage
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that the Delhi BJP government has stopped pensions for widows and divorced women, impacting thousands who depend on this support. The BJP hasn't responded to the allegations. The issue has heightened tensions between the AAP and BJP since the latter's rise to power in Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious accusations against the Delhi BJP government, alleging the suspension of pensions for widows and divorced women.
According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi unit chief, payments have been stalled for the last two months, potentially affecting thousands of women who rely on these benefits.
This confrontation has further strained relations between the two parties, which have been fraught ever since the BJP's victory in Delhi earlier this year.
