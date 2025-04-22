Left Menu

Global Leaders Confirm Attendance at Pope Francis' Funeral

A number of world leaders, including presidents and prime ministers from various countries, have announced they will attend Pope Francis' funeral in Saint Peter's Square. Notable attendees include leaders from Argentina, Belgium, Britain, Brazil, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International dignitaries are set to converge on Vatican City as Pope Francis' funeral approaches, highlighting the pontiff's global impact. President Javier Milei of Argentina, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among the confirmed attendees.

From Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be accompanied by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. European Union institutions, represented by leaders such as Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Roberta Metsola, underscore the diverse global representation expected at the event.

In addition, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with key leaders from France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and other nations, will pay their respects, marking a significant moment of unity amidst diverse political landscapes.

