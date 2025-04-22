Global Leaders Confirm Attendance at Pope Francis' Funeral

International dignitaries are set to converge on Vatican City as Pope Francis' funeral approaches, highlighting the pontiff's global impact. President Javier Milei of Argentina, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among the confirmed attendees.

From Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be accompanied by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. European Union institutions, represented by leaders such as Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Roberta Metsola, underscore the diverse global representation expected at the event.

In addition, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with key leaders from France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and other nations, will pay their respects, marking a significant moment of unity amidst diverse political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)