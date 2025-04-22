Blot on Humanity: Pahalgam Terror Attack Condemned by Congress Leaders

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vehemently condemned the terror attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'blot on humanity.' Kharge urged the central government to prioritize national security following this tragic incident.

In synchronized outrage, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced the attack, labeling it as shameful and highlighting the nation's unyielding solidarity against terrorism. Gandhi emphasized the crime against humanity embodied by targeting unarmed civilians.

The deadly attack took place in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, also known as 'mini Switzerland.' Terrorists descended from the surrounding mountains, opening fire on unsuspecting tourists. The incident coincided with U.S. Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, further heightening international scrutiny over the region's safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)