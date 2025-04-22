Left Menu

Blot on Humanity: Pahalgam Terror Attack Condemned by Congress Leaders

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, labeling it a blot on humanity. The attack occurred as terrorists targeted tourists, killing and injuring many. Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for national unity against terrorism and urged the government to enhance security measures.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:16 IST
On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vehemently condemned the terror attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'blot on humanity.' Kharge urged the central government to prioritize national security following this tragic incident.

In synchronized outrage, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced the attack, labeling it as shameful and highlighting the nation's unyielding solidarity against terrorism. Gandhi emphasized the crime against humanity embodied by targeting unarmed civilians.

The deadly attack took place in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, also known as 'mini Switzerland.' Terrorists descended from the surrounding mountains, opening fire on unsuspecting tourists. The incident coincided with U.S. Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, further heightening international scrutiny over the region's safety measures.

