Blot on Humanity: Pahalgam Terror Attack Condemned by Congress Leaders
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, labeling it a blot on humanity. The attack occurred as terrorists targeted tourists, killing and injuring many. Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for national unity against terrorism and urged the government to enhance security measures.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vehemently condemned the terror attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'blot on humanity.' Kharge urged the central government to prioritize national security following this tragic incident.
In synchronized outrage, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced the attack, labeling it as shameful and highlighting the nation's unyielding solidarity against terrorism. Gandhi emphasized the crime against humanity embodied by targeting unarmed civilians.
The deadly attack took place in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, also known as 'mini Switzerland.' Terrorists descended from the surrounding mountains, opening fire on unsuspecting tourists. The incident coincided with U.S. Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, further heightening international scrutiny over the region's safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Security and Democracy: Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Erupts Over Waqf Act Discussion
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Strengthening Security and Development
Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Border Tensions