Tourist Tragedy: Condemnation Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir's prime tourist destination, has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, condemned the attack, vowing justice. The incident raises concerns about security in the region and its impact on the local tourism economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating terror attack struck the renowned tourist resort of Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing numerous individuals and injuring at least 20, officials reported. The incident prompted widespread condemnation from political leaders and raised fresh questions regarding regional security.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed justice, stating, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam." He assured that those responsible would face consequences, while directing urgent medical care for the injured. Sinha's sentiments were echoed by other regional leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The attack poses a direct threat to Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy. Political figures, including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and BJP's Altaf Thakur, underscored the need for enhanced security measures and a thorough investigation. They highlighted the adverse impact on local livelihoods, urging unity against terrorism and a reaffirmation of Kashmir's hospitality heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

