Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu's Liquor Industry
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami alleges Rs 5,400 crore annual corruption in TASMAC. He criticizes the government for not addressing issues in the State Assembly and claims a Rs 1,000 crore scam revealed by the ED remains unexplained. The AIADMK stages walkouts in protest.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has levelled serious allegations of corruption involving Rs 5,400 crore annually in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC.
Addressing the media, Palaniswami criticized the state government for overlooking such critical issues in the State Assembly, where he claimed the Leader of Opposition holds the right to discuss public matters.
Despite recent Enforcement Directorate raids, Palaniswami noted that neither the chief minister nor the excise minister has addressed these allegations. The AIADMK, in opposition, staged walkouts from the Assembly in response to perceived governmental inaction and lack of transparency.
