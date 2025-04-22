Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu's Liquor Industry

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami alleges Rs 5,400 crore annual corruption in TASMAC. He criticizes the government for not addressing issues in the State Assembly and claims a Rs 1,000 crore scam revealed by the ED remains unexplained. The AIADMK stages walkouts in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:48 IST
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu's Liquor Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has levelled serious allegations of corruption involving Rs 5,400 crore annually in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC.

Addressing the media, Palaniswami criticized the state government for overlooking such critical issues in the State Assembly, where he claimed the Leader of Opposition holds the right to discuss public matters.

Despite recent Enforcement Directorate raids, Palaniswami noted that neither the chief minister nor the excise minister has addressed these allegations. The AIADMK, in opposition, staged walkouts from the Assembly in response to perceived governmental inaction and lack of transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

