Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Pahalgam: Terror Attack Shakes Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Multiple tourists feared dead and injured when terrorists opened fire. Shah will review the security situation and has briefed the Prime Minister on the incident. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Pahalgam: Terror Attack Shakes Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed for Srinagar on Tuesday to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after a devastating terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam.

The attack, which interrupted a serene afternoon, involved terrorists opening fire at a meadow near Pahalgam. Multiple tourists are feared dead, with at least 20 injured. Official sources suggest the death toll could exceed 20.

Following an urgent discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah headed to the region to conduct a comprehensive security review. He had already briefed the Prime Minister and communicated with relevant officials via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025