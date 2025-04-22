Tragedy Strikes in Pahalgam: Terror Attack Shakes Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Multiple tourists feared dead and injured when terrorists opened fire. Shah will review the security situation and has briefed the Prime Minister on the incident. Investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed for Srinagar on Tuesday to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after a devastating terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam.
The attack, which interrupted a serene afternoon, involved terrorists opening fire at a meadow near Pahalgam. Multiple tourists are feared dead, with at least 20 injured. Official sources suggest the death toll could exceed 20.
Following an urgent discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah headed to the region to conduct a comprehensive security review. He had already briefed the Prime Minister and communicated with relevant officials via video conferencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
