Peace Eludes: Odesa Bombed Amid Diplomatic Brinkmanship

Russian drones inflicted severe damage on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, while glide bombs targeted Zaporizhzhia, according to local officials. This escalation continues as peace talks appear to stall amid deep-rooted hostilities.

Amidst this backdrop, high-level diplomatic discussions are set for Wednesday in London, featuring representatives from Ukraine, Britain, France, and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the urgency of negotiations, noted potential shifts in U.S. involvement if talks falter.

Despite Kremlin skepticism and battlefield advantages, analysts see little headway in resolving the conflict. Russia's recent rejection of a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire underscores the complex nature of the peace process, further complicated by ongoing military preparations on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)