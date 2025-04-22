Putin Discusses Iran's Nuclear Future with Omani Sultan

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman regarding Iran's nuclear programme, a Kremlin official disclosed.

The talks are part of Oman's mediating efforts between Iran and the United States as the Trump administration pursues a nuclear agreement to curb Iran's suspected weapons ambitions. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed negotiations between Iranian and American representatives are ongoing.

Russia, a strategic ally of Iran and previous signatory of an abandoned nuclear deal, maintains its opposition to potential U.S. military actions against Tehran, calling them illegal. Additionally, Putin expressed interest in enhancing energy cooperation with Oman.

