Left Menu

Putin Discusses Iran's Nuclear Future with Omani Sultan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said held talks on Iran's nuclear programme, focusing on ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Russia, a previous signatory of a nuclear deal with Iran, seeks to maintain strategic partnerships and develop energy relations with Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:27 IST
Putin Discusses Iran's Nuclear Future with Omani Sultan
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman regarding Iran's nuclear programme, a Kremlin official disclosed.

The talks are part of Oman's mediating efforts between Iran and the United States as the Trump administration pursues a nuclear agreement to curb Iran's suspected weapons ambitions. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed negotiations between Iranian and American representatives are ongoing.

Russia, a strategic ally of Iran and previous signatory of an abandoned nuclear deal, maintains its opposition to potential U.S. military actions against Tehran, calling them illegal. Additionally, Putin expressed interest in enhancing energy cooperation with Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025