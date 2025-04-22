Putin Discusses Iran's Nuclear Future with Omani Sultan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said held talks on Iran's nuclear programme, focusing on ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Russia, a previous signatory of a nuclear deal with Iran, seeks to maintain strategic partnerships and develop energy relations with Oman.
The talks are part of Oman's mediating efforts between Iran and the United States as the Trump administration pursues a nuclear agreement to curb Iran's suspected weapons ambitions. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed negotiations between Iranian and American representatives are ongoing.
Russia, a strategic ally of Iran and previous signatory of an abandoned nuclear deal, maintains its opposition to potential U.S. military actions against Tehran, calling them illegal. Additionally, Putin expressed interest in enhancing energy cooperation with Oman.
