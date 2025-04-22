Mamata Banerjee Vows Justice in Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has attributed the recent violence in Murshidabad to the actions of 'outsiders', asserting that they orchestrated the unrest over the Waqf Act. In an official statement, she announced her intention to visit the affected areas in May to assess the situation firsthand.

Addressing an administrative gathering in Midnapore, Banerjee pledged to expose the conspirators behind the riots in Dhulian, Murshidabad. She assured victims' families of Rs 10 lakh compensation each, promising to rebuild their homes under the 'Banglar Bari' initiative. Support extends to educational assistance for children from bereaved families.

The state government is currently surveying damage suffered by local shopkeepers affected by the violence. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has met with the families of those killed, guaranteeing government support. With three deaths and over 280 arrests made, efforts to uncover the full extent of the unrest continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)