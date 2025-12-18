Left Menu

Crisis Averted: Families Evacuated Due to Road Cavity in Surat

A significant cavity appeared on a road near a metro rail construction site in Surat, Gujarat, prompting the evacuation of 20-25 families as a precaution. Experts from SVNIT and the SMC are assessing the situation. Stabilization efforts are underway to prevent further issues.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:49 IST
A large cavity discovered on a road in the Shahpore area of Surat, Gujarat, necessitated the evacuation of 20-25 families. The incident coincides with ongoing metro rail construction, prompting swift action from authorities.

In response to the situation, experts from the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology and the Surat Municipal Corporation, along with metro rail personnel, are closely monitoring the site to ensure safety. The cavity formation is attributed to issues with underground utilities and loose backfilled soil, which settled and caused the sinkhole-like cavity.

Precautionary evacuations were enforced to prevent any potential harm to residents, though there have been no reports of building damage. Measures are being implemented to stabilize the area, including soil excavation and concrete filling. Vigilant monitoring continues to mitigate risks as operations progress.

