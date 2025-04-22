Left Menu

Deadly Meadow Assault: 26 Tourists Killed in Kashmir Terrorist Attack

In a tragic event, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow, near Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists. The attack, the deadliest since 2019, was claimed by The Resistance Front linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Security measures have been intensified with authorities launching an anti-terrorist operation.

On a normally serene afternoon in the picturesque meadows near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, terror struck as assailants opened fire, killing 26 people, predominantly tourists. This gruesome assault on civilians is the most severe attack in the valley since the notorious Pulwama incident in 2019.

The Resistance Front, a faction related to the outlawed Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility. The meticulous targeting of tourists has sent shockwaves across the nation, disrupting the growing influx of visitors during the bustling trekking season.

Immediate responses from authorities ensued, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A swift, large-scale counter-terrorism operation has been set in motion to bring the perpetrators to justice, with comprehensive security reassessments underway.

