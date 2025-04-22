Left Menu

Civil Society Group Blames BJP-RSS for West Bengal Unrest

A pro-TMC civil society group accused the BJP and RSS of inciting social unrest and communal riots in West Bengal. The group claims the violence is part of a strategy to destabilize the state before the 2026 elections. The BJP dismissed these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:22 IST
  • India

A civil society group affiliated with TMC has launched a severe criticism against the BJP, RSS, and related organizations. They are accused of creating social unrest across West Bengal and being responsible for communal riots in Murshidabad.

During a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club, the group 'Desh Bachao Ganamancha' alleged that the Sangh Parivar is attempting religious polarization ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. They claim that fake news, communal slogans, and provocative visits to sensitive areas are being used to incite tensions.

Former labour minister and current TMC leader Purnendu Bose blamed the BJP-RSS for the state's deteriorating social fabric, citing incidents in Murshidabad and Malda as part of a larger strategy. He also raised concerns about cross-border infiltration despite BSF presence and appealed to India's President for intervention. In contrast, the West Bengal BJP dismissed the group's claims as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

