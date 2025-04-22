Civil Society Group Blames BJP-RSS for West Bengal Unrest

A civil society group affiliated with TMC has launched a severe criticism against the BJP, RSS, and related organizations. They are accused of creating social unrest across West Bengal and being responsible for communal riots in Murshidabad.

During a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club, the group 'Desh Bachao Ganamancha' alleged that the Sangh Parivar is attempting religious polarization ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. They claim that fake news, communal slogans, and provocative visits to sensitive areas are being used to incite tensions.

Former labour minister and current TMC leader Purnendu Bose blamed the BJP-RSS for the state's deteriorating social fabric, citing incidents in Murshidabad and Malda as part of a larger strategy. He also raised concerns about cross-border infiltration despite BSF presence and appealed to India's President for intervention. In contrast, the West Bengal BJP dismissed the group's claims as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)