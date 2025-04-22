Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kerala leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. They emphasized the need for justice and national security. The attack targeted tourists, raising concerns about security failures. Immediate action has been called for by both state and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:29 IST
In a unified stance against violence, Kerala's top political figures have denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The assault, which resulted in 26 casualties, primarily tourists, has sparked widespread outrage and demands for swift justice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media, expressing his solidarity with the victims' families and emphasizing the need to bring the perpetrators to justice. Echoing his sentiments, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted national security concerns and the potential intelligence failures that may have led to the attack.

While BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged for a robust response against those disrupting peace in Kashmir, the call for action has resonated at both state and national levels, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged all necessary measures to ensure safety and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

