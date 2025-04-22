Left Menu

BJP's Fund Collection Standoff near Mamata Banerjee's Residence

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP activists were detained near Mamata Banerjee's residence while collecting funds for victims of Murshidabad violence. Despite being released later, the police questioned their lack of prior permission. Majumdar defended their actions, citing their right to protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:31 IST
BJP's Fund Collection Standoff near Mamata Banerjee's Residence
detention
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with several BJP activists, faced detention by police as they reached Kolkata's Hazra More to collect donations for victims of Murshidabad violence, in close proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

The state BJP president and accompanying workers were eventually released after being held at the Central Lockup of Kolkata Police. Majumdar defended their actions, asserting their fundamental right to protest and collect aid for the affected individuals.

However, police maintained that prior permission was required for holding any events in the high-security area, highlighting the need for such permits to ensure public safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025