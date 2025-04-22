BJP's Fund Collection Standoff near Mamata Banerjee's Residence
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP activists were detained near Mamata Banerjee's residence while collecting funds for victims of Murshidabad violence. Despite being released later, the police questioned their lack of prior permission. Majumdar defended their actions, citing their right to protest.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with several BJP activists, faced detention by police as they reached Kolkata's Hazra More to collect donations for victims of Murshidabad violence, in close proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.
The state BJP president and accompanying workers were eventually released after being held at the Central Lockup of Kolkata Police. Majumdar defended their actions, asserting their fundamental right to protest and collect aid for the affected individuals.
However, police maintained that prior permission was required for holding any events in the high-security area, highlighting the need for such permits to ensure public safety and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur
Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges
Mumbai Boosts Cybercrime Defense with New Police Labs