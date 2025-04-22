BJP's Fund Collection Standoff near Mamata Banerjee's Residence

On Tuesday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with several BJP activists, faced detention by police as they reached Kolkata's Hazra More to collect donations for victims of Murshidabad violence, in close proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

The state BJP president and accompanying workers were eventually released after being held at the Central Lockup of Kolkata Police. Majumdar defended their actions, asserting their fundamental right to protest and collect aid for the affected individuals.

However, police maintained that prior permission was required for holding any events in the high-security area, highlighting the need for such permits to ensure public safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)