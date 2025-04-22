Carnage in Pahalgam: A Tragic Assault on Tourists
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mainly tourists. The assailants targeted the popular meadow Baisaran, marking the deadliest civilian attack since 2019. Leaders have condemned the violence and expressed condolences to the victims' families.
In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 fatalities. The tragedy, which unfolded in the picturesque Baisaran meadow, has been described as the deadliest on civilians since 2019.
Among the deceased were two foreign nationals and two locals, as terrorists indiscriminately opened fire, shocking the peaceful tourism hub. The attack has evoked widespread condemnation, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren labeling it 'shocking' and expressing condolences.
The incident has amplified security concerns in the region, as officials continue to assess the situation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the unprecedented scale of the attack on civilians.
