Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Nation Mourns

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives, including tourists from Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the act and assured support to affected families. The attack marked the deadliest in the region since 2019's Pulwama incident, sparking nationwide outrage and condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including people from Tamil Nadu. He labeled the incident as 'barbaric' and called for strong condemnation.

Stalin assured coordination and support to the affected families, directing officials to offer necessary assistance. The attack, aimed at tourists, is the deadliest since the Pulwama attack in 2019, leaving the nation in shock and mourning.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and others echoed the sentiments, emphasizing that terrorism has no place in the nation. The Tamil Nadu government has set up a help center to support those affected by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

