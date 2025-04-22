Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: US VP Calls for Enhanced India-US Trade and Energy Relations

US Vice President JD Vance urged India to reduce non-tariff barriers and expand market access to strengthen India-US relations. He praised PM Narendra Modi and emphasized the importance of collaboration for a prosperous 21st century. The focus remains on energy and defense collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:55 IST
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called on India to reduce non-tariff barriers and expand access for American products, as both countries work towards finalizing a pivotal trade deal. Vance emphasized deepening ties in energy and defense, marking a pivotal step for both nations.

Addressing an event, Vance lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the critical role of India-US relations for global prosperity. Economic collaboration, according to Vance, will determine whether the 21st century is marked by peace or darkness.

Vance underscored Washington's commitment to supporting India's natural resource exploration and increasing US energy and defense exports. His remarks align with ongoing trade negotiations amidst global tariff concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

