Zelenskiy's Bold Allegation: Chinese Involvement at Russian Drone Site

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled a new accusation against Beijing, stating that Chinese citizens are involved at a drone production site within Russia.

Last week, Zelenskiy made headlines by claiming China was providing weapons and gunpowder to Russia. This was the first instance of him directly accusing China, the world's second-largest economic power, of supporting Moscow's military endeavors.

In response, China has firmly denied the allegations, adding a new layer of tension in international relations centered on military support and geopolitical alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)