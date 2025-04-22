Zelenskiy's Bold Allegation: Chinese Involvement at Russian Drone Site
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Chinese citizens of working at a Russian drone production site. He previously alleged that China was supplying weapons to Russia, claims China has denied. This marks escalating tensions between Ukraine and the world's second-largest economy over military ties with Moscow.
Updated: 22-04-2025 22:07 IST
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled a new accusation against Beijing, stating that Chinese citizens are involved at a drone production site within Russia.
Last week, Zelenskiy made headlines by claiming China was providing weapons and gunpowder to Russia. This was the first instance of him directly accusing China, the world's second-largest economic power, of supporting Moscow's military endeavors.
In response, China has firmly denied the allegations, adding a new layer of tension in international relations centered on military support and geopolitical alignments.
