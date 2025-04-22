Pahalgam Attack: A Nation United Against Terrorism

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting tourists, has sparked outrage across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Saudi Arabia, emphasized that the perpetrators of this heinous act will face justice, as his administration remains resolute in fighting terrorism.

Opposition parties have criticized the government's stance on normalcy in the region, demanding accountability and describing the attack as a severe blot on humanity. Leading figures including President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed their condolences, with Shah heading to Srinagar to assess the situation.

Amid strong governmental responses and assurances, nationwide calls for concrete anti-terror measures grow. Citizens unite in condemning the attack, while the Congress party urges an all-party meeting to ensure terrorism is thwarted effectively in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)