Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

A parliamentary discussion is heating up around the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Noted Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi criticized the draft laws, citing concerns over federalism and the people's will.

In contrast, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta suggested extending the tenure of assemblies for synchronized elections with Lok Sabha, while ex-SC judge B S Chauhan advocated for the 'doctrine of constructive no-confidence motion', believing it maintains constitutional integrity.

The committee, led by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, witnessed a range of opinions, including Bansuri Swaraj's symbolic protest about unrelated matters, reflecting the contentious nature of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)