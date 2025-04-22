Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack on Tourists in Kashmir

Andhra Pradesh leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Both labeled it a senseless, cowardly act. They extended condolences to victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:24 IST
Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack on Tourists in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific incident, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least 28 tourists, including some foreigners. The condemnations were swift from prominent Andhra Pradesh leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the attack as a 'senseless act of violence' and expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life. He conveyed his condolences via a post on the platform X and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condemned the 'cowardly act,' extending his solidarity to the victims and their families during this distressing time. Both leaders unified in their call against such acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025