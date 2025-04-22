Leaders Condemn Terrorist Attack on Tourists in Kashmir

In a horrific incident, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least 28 tourists, including some foreigners. The condemnations were swift from prominent Andhra Pradesh leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the attack as a 'senseless act of violence' and expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life. He conveyed his condolences via a post on the platform X and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condemned the 'cowardly act,' extending his solidarity to the victims and their families during this distressing time. Both leaders unified in their call against such acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)