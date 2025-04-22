The Divide Within: U.S. Catholic Church's Conservative Surge

When Pope Francis graced the United States with his presence in 2015, he was met with enthusiastic crowds in New York, Washington, and Philadelphia. The visit heralded hopes of a revitalized church era in America. However, the past decade unraveled as a time of contentious divergence within the U.S. Catholic Church.

A conservative segment of the church pushed back against Francis on matters like immigration policies, climate change, and LGBTQ+ issues. By 2024, favorable views of the pope among U.S. Catholics had declined to 75%, down from 2015's 90%. His death at 88 on Monday leaves a polarized legacy.

The enduring conservative influence was visible in the strong Catholic support for Donald Trump in recent elections, despite policy clashes with the Vatican. Confrontation between the U.S. administration and the Holy See became a recurring theme. The church's leadership broadened globally, while the U.S. avoided a direct pathway to papal selection due to perceived outsized influence.

