Left Menu

The Divide Within: U.S. Catholic Church's Conservative Surge

The U.S. Catholic Church witnessed significant political and theological shifts following Pope Francis's 2015 visit. Despite initial optimism, a conservative surge marked the era, shaped by discourse on immigration and climate issues. The clash signals a growing rift within American Catholicism against the backdrop of a global church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:31 IST
The Divide Within: U.S. Catholic Church's Conservative Surge
Pope Francis

When Pope Francis graced the United States with his presence in 2015, he was met with enthusiastic crowds in New York, Washington, and Philadelphia. The visit heralded hopes of a revitalized church era in America. However, the past decade unraveled as a time of contentious divergence within the U.S. Catholic Church.

A conservative segment of the church pushed back against Francis on matters like immigration policies, climate change, and LGBTQ+ issues. By 2024, favorable views of the pope among U.S. Catholics had declined to 75%, down from 2015's 90%. His death at 88 on Monday leaves a polarized legacy.

The enduring conservative influence was visible in the strong Catholic support for Donald Trump in recent elections, despite policy clashes with the Vatican. Confrontation between the U.S. administration and the Holy See became a recurring theme. The church's leadership broadened globally, while the U.S. avoided a direct pathway to papal selection due to perceived outsized influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025