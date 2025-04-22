Left Menu

United States Stands Firm with India After Kashmir Attack

President Donald Trump has expressed the United States' support for India following an attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in at least 20 fatalities. Trump conveyed his condolences and assured India's Prime Minister Modi of unwavering backing against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST
United States Stands Firm with India After Kashmir Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the aftermath of a tragic attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 20 tourists dead, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reinforced his country's steadfast support for India. Trump responded to the incident via Truth Social, describing the news as 'deeply disturbing' and extending condolences.

Trump emphasized the United States' determination to stand strong with India in the global fight against terrorism. He conveyed heartfelt sympathies for the victims and their families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. His message underscored a bond with India's leadership and its citizens.

The incident has once again spotlighted international concerns over terrorism, with global leaders expressing solidarity with India. As authorities investigate the attack, the significance of international support becomes ever more critical in addressing such brutal acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025