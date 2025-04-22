United States Stands Firm with India After Kashmir Attack
President Donald Trump has expressed the United States' support for India following an attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in at least 20 fatalities. Trump conveyed his condolences and assured India's Prime Minister Modi of unwavering backing against terrorism.
In the aftermath of a tragic attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 20 tourists dead, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reinforced his country's steadfast support for India. Trump responded to the incident via Truth Social, describing the news as 'deeply disturbing' and extending condolences.
Trump emphasized the United States' determination to stand strong with India in the global fight against terrorism. He conveyed heartfelt sympathies for the victims and their families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. His message underscored a bond with India's leadership and its citizens.
The incident has once again spotlighted international concerns over terrorism, with global leaders expressing solidarity with India. As authorities investigate the attack, the significance of international support becomes ever more critical in addressing such brutal acts of violence.
