US Offers Strong Support to India After Jammu and Kashmir Attack

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump described the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir as 'deeply disturbing.' He affirmed that the United States stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism.

The attack, which occurred in the renowned meadow near Pahalgam town, claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, marking the deadliest strike in the Valley since the Pulwama incident in 2019.

Trump expressed sympathy through a Truth Social post, conveying condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India, while praying for the deceased and injured. The victims included two foreigners and two locals, as reported by an Indian official.

