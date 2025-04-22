Left Menu

US Offers Strong Support to India After Jammu and Kashmir Attack

President Donald Trump condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, including tourists. Emphasizing the US's support for India, Trump extended condolences and solidarity with Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people. The attack is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:03 IST
US Offers Strong Support to India After Jammu and Kashmir Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump described the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir as 'deeply disturbing.' He affirmed that the United States stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism.

The attack, which occurred in the renowned meadow near Pahalgam town, claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, marking the deadliest strike in the Valley since the Pulwama incident in 2019.

Trump expressed sympathy through a Truth Social post, conveying condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India, while praying for the deceased and injured. The victims included two foreigners and two locals, as reported by an Indian official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

