Ivorian Election Bid Derailed by Nationality Ruling

Tidjane Thiam, the former chief executive of Credit Suisse and a key political figure in the Ivory Coast, faced a significant setback as the court ruled he should be removed from the electoral roll. This decision is based on his registration while holding French nationality.

Thiam, having been elected leader of the PDCI, one of Ivory Coast's major opposition parties, was seen as a potential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. He had even renounced his French citizenship earlier this year to comply with electoral eligibility requirements.

However, the court's decision is final and may curb Thiam's ambition to contest the election held in one of the world's largest cocoa-producing nations. Ivory Coast's laws stipulate that candidates must solely hold Ivorian citizenship, a condition Thiam has worked to fulfill.

(With inputs from agencies.)