Left Menu

US-China Trade Talks Progress Positively

The United States is reportedly making good progress in trade negotiations with China, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Leavitt relayed President's optimistic view, indicating positive advancements in the potential trade deal discussions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST
US-China Trade Talks Progress Positively
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is reportedly making headway in its trade negotiations with China, as revealed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt emphasized that the discussions on a potential trade deal with China are progressing well. She shared the President's assurance of positive developments on this front.

This announcement comes amid ongoing economic dialogue between the United States and China, highlighting potential strategies for trade collaboration between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025