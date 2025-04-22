US-China Trade Talks Progress Positively
The United States is reportedly making good progress in trade negotiations with China, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Leavitt relayed President's optimistic view, indicating positive advancements in the potential trade deal discussions between the two nations.
The United States is reportedly making headway in its trade negotiations with China, as revealed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing.
Speaking to reporters, Leavitt emphasized that the discussions on a potential trade deal with China are progressing well. She shared the President's assurance of positive developments on this front.
This announcement comes amid ongoing economic dialogue between the United States and China, highlighting potential strategies for trade collaboration between the two economic giants.
