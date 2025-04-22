Tragic Holiday: IT Professional's Life Cut Short by Terror Attack

Aroop Biswas, a minister from West Bengal, pledged support to the family of Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old IT professional tragically killed in a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The minister confirmed that efforts are underway to expedite the return of Adhikary's body to his home state.

Adhikary, who was on vacation with his family, was the sole victim among them, reflecting a devastating personal loss amid a larger tragedy. The family was spared, but the emotional toll of this brutal attack lingers heavily on them.

Officials reported that the attack resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly tourists, with potential for rising casualties due to critically injured victims. The incident marks the worst violence in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

