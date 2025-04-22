Left Menu

Tragic Holiday: IT Professional's Life Cut Short by Terror Attack

Aroop Biswas, West Bengal minister, assured the family of Bitan Adhikary, killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, of full support. Adhikary's body is being handled for repatriation from Srinagar while his family survived. The attack claimed 26 lives, including two foreign nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aroop Biswas, a minister from West Bengal, pledged support to the family of Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old IT professional tragically killed in a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The minister confirmed that efforts are underway to expedite the return of Adhikary's body to his home state.

Adhikary, who was on vacation with his family, was the sole victim among them, reflecting a devastating personal loss amid a larger tragedy. The family was spared, but the emotional toll of this brutal attack lingers heavily on them.

Officials reported that the attack resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly tourists, with potential for rising casualties due to critically injured victims. The incident marks the worst violence in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

