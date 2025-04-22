Kashmir Stands United: Bandh to Protest Terror Attack in Pahalgam
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has initiated a 'Kashmir bandh' in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam which resulted in 26 deaths. PDP MLA Waheed Para urged unity, condemning the attack as an act to defame Kashmiris. The call is supported by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association.
In response to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a complete 'Kashmir bandh' this Wednesday. The terrifying incident, which shocked the region, has spurred demands for solidarity among residents.
PDP legislator Waheed Para expressed outrage using social media, urging the public to unite against this heinous act. He labeled the attack not just as an incident of violence but as an attempt to defame Kashmiris and disrupt the area's renewed sense of peace.
The strike call has gained significant support from organizations such as the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Jammu Bar Association, reflecting widespread condemnation and a unified stance against the violence in Pahalgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
