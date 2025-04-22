Left Menu

Kashmir Stands United: Bandh to Protest Terror Attack in Pahalgam

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has initiated a 'Kashmir bandh' in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam which resulted in 26 deaths. PDP MLA Waheed Para urged unity, condemning the attack as an act to defame Kashmiris. The call is supported by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:11 IST
Kashmir Stands United: Bandh to Protest Terror Attack in Pahalgam
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a complete 'Kashmir bandh' this Wednesday. The terrifying incident, which shocked the region, has spurred demands for solidarity among residents.

PDP legislator Waheed Para expressed outrage using social media, urging the public to unite against this heinous act. He labeled the attack not just as an incident of violence but as an attempt to defame Kashmiris and disrupt the area's renewed sense of peace.

The strike call has gained significant support from organizations such as the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Jammu Bar Association, reflecting widespread condemnation and a unified stance against the violence in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025