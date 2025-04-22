Modi's Swift Return: Addressing Urgent Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive action in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. In light of this tragedy, he has opted to cut short his planned two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Government insiders revealed that Modi chose to forego the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia, prioritizing his nation's needs over diplomatic engagements. This decision to abbreviate his trip emphasizes the severity of the situation in India.

Originally slated to return on Wednesday, Modi will now head back to India on Tuesday night, demonstrating strong leadership in times of national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)