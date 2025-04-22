Left Menu

Modi's Swift Return: Addressing Urgent Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in 26 deaths. Skipping an official dinner, Modi's immediate return to India underscores the urgency of the crisis at home.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive action in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. In light of this tragedy, he has opted to cut short his planned two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Government insiders revealed that Modi chose to forego the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia, prioritizing his nation's needs over diplomatic engagements. This decision to abbreviate his trip emphasizes the severity of the situation in India.

Originally slated to return on Wednesday, Modi will now head back to India on Tuesday night, demonstrating strong leadership in times of national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

