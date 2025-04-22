Controversy Unfolds Over Premature Condolences for Pope Francis

An unexpected controversy arose as the Israeli government prematurely issued a condolence message over Pope Francis's death, only to delete it shortly after without clarification. The incident coincides with past tensions, stemming from the late Pope's comments on Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The deletion of the message, which described Pope Francis as a figure of faith, is attributed to his statements that questioned the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, a source of immense global scrutiny and polarized views. While the Israeli Foreign Ministry has not responded, the Jerusalem Post connected the incident to this discord.

Pope Francis, known for his attempts to mediate conflicts, died at 88. His critiques of Israel were among the few where he expressed such strong opinions, evoking diverse responses across religious and national lines. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders maintain their stance against accusations of their Gaza policy being akin to genocide.

