Ivory Coast Court Blocks Tidjane Thiam's Presidential Bid
Opposition leader Tidjane Thiam has been removed from Ivory Coast's electoral roll due to his former French nationality, barring him from the upcoming presidential election. The court's decision, which cannot be appealed, endangers Thiam's political aspirations despite his recent renunciation of French citizenship.
A court in Ivory Coast has ruled against opposition leader Tidjane Thiam's candidacy in the upcoming presidential election, citing his previous French nationality as grounds for his removal from the electoral roll.
This decision has dashed hopes for Thiam, a former Credit Suisse Chief Executive, who had recently renounced his French citizenship in a bid to qualify as a candidate, highlighting the tense political environment in the world's largest cocoa producer.
Thiam has decried the decision as a strategic move by the ruling party to stifle significant opposition, calling the act 'democratic vandalism' and urging political leaders to engage in dialogue for fair electoral processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
