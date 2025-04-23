Left Menu

Kashmir United: Shutdown in Protest of Pahalgam Attack

In an unprecedented event, Kashmir Valley witnesses a complete shutdown following a terror attack in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. This marks the first such strike in 35 years, inciting widespread protests and bringing life to a halt as organizations, schools, and businesses express solidarity against the violence.

Kashmir United: Shutdown in Protest of Pahalgam Attack
Kashmir Valley shut down in protest on Wednesday, an event not seen in 35 years, to denounce a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. The bandh call received backing from diverse societal segments, including political parties and trade bodies.

Authorities have ramped up security measures across the region, focusing particularly on key tourist destinations. In Srinagar, most shops and business establishments shuttered, though those dealing in essential goods stayed open. While public transportation was limited, private vehicles remained on the roads.

Protests unfolded peacefully across various districts as civilians called for an end to the violence. With firm backing from the National Conference, PDP, and others, civil society, religious organizations, and trade bodies collectively demanded justice for the victims, advocating for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

