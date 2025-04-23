Left Menu

Taiwan Navigates Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Pope Francis' Funeral

Taiwan is striving for President Lai Ching-te's attendance at Pope Francis' funeral, as diplomatic tensions with China intensify. The Vatican, with its rare official ties to Taiwan, is deliberating its attendee list. Taipei is concerned about improved China-Vatican relations affecting religious freedom.

Taipei | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:59 IST
  Taiwan

The Taiwanese government is currently focused on ensuring President Lai Ching-te can attend the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu, this has become the top foreign ministry priority. Several countries, including the United States, have confirmed their heads of state will be present.

Diplomatically sensitive Taiwan is still awaiting confirmation on its delegation. The Archbishop of Taipei and Wu confirmed ongoing talks with the Vatican regarding possible attendance. While President Lai visited the Catholic Archdiocese of Taipei to pay respects, he refrained from commenting on the situation.

The Vatican is one of only twelve countries with official diplomatic ties to Taiwan, a situation made more complex by China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan. The Vatican recently extended an accord with China, sparking concerns over potential impacts on religious freedoms in Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

