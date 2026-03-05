Left Menu

Starmer Reassures on UK-US Special Relationship

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed that the UK's special relationship with the United States remains intact, despite criticisms from former President Trump. Starmer emphasized the ongoing 24/7 intelligence sharing as a key element of this enduring partnership during a recent press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:02 IST
Starmer Reassures on UK-US Special Relationship
Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the strength of the so-called special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States amid recent comments from former President Donald Trump criticizing the UK.

During a press conference on Thursday, Starmer highlighted the ongoing 24-hour intelligence sharing as a testament to the resilient and historic ties between the two nations. He noted that this collaboration exemplifies how the special relationship operates on a day-to-day basis.

Starmer's statements come in response to Trump's earlier remarks suggesting that the Prime Minister had damaged the historically close relationship between the two countries.

TRENDING

1
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India
2
Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seek...

 United Kingdom
4
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026