Starmer Reassures on UK-US Special Relationship

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the strength of the so-called special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States amid recent comments from former President Donald Trump criticizing the UK.

During a press conference on Thursday, Starmer highlighted the ongoing 24-hour intelligence sharing as a testament to the resilient and historic ties between the two nations. He noted that this collaboration exemplifies how the special relationship operates on a day-to-day basis.

Starmer's statements come in response to Trump's earlier remarks suggesting that the Prime Minister had damaged the historically close relationship between the two countries.