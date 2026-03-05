Starmer Reassures on UK-US Special Relationship
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed that the UK's special relationship with the United States remains intact, despite criticisms from former President Trump. Starmer emphasized the ongoing 24/7 intelligence sharing as a key element of this enduring partnership during a recent press conference.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the strength of the so-called special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States amid recent comments from former President Donald Trump criticizing the UK.
During a press conference on Thursday, Starmer highlighted the ongoing 24-hour intelligence sharing as a testament to the resilient and historic ties between the two nations. He noted that this collaboration exemplifies how the special relationship operates on a day-to-day basis.
Starmer's statements come in response to Trump's earlier remarks suggesting that the Prime Minister had damaged the historically close relationship between the two countries.
Keir Starmer Stands Firm on Non-Support for Initial U.S.-Israeli Strikes