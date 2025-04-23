Haryana CM Condemns Pahalgam Attack: Call for Justice Intensifies

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini staunchly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as cowardly and pledging that those behind the violence will not escape justice.

The horrific incident resulted in 26 fatalities, striking fear and sorrow as it marked one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the region in years. Among the victims was Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal from Haryana, who was caught in the attack while vacationing with his wife.

During a heartfelt video call, Saini assured Narwal's grandfather of stringent measures to punish the culprits, in alignment with the Centre's unwavering commitment to combat terrorism. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan lent his support by visiting the grieving family personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)