Mass Protest in Kashmir Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a forceful display of defiance and sorrow, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti spearheaded a protest march on Wednesday as party leaders and workers united to denounce the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows, left 26 individuals dead, most of them tourists, marking a devastating blow to Kashmir.

Braving the somber mood, protestors gathered near Sher-e-Kashmir Park and marched to Lal Chowk city center, brandishing placards with messages such as 'this is an attack on all of us' and 'stop innocent killings', to voice their condemnation of such violence.

