Left Menu

Pakistan Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan has expressed its condolences following a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. This attack marks the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Authorities call for prompt recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:43 IST
Pakistan Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grim incident, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, prompting outcry and condolences from Pakistan.

Addressing media questions, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson expressed deep concern and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the wounded a swift recovery.

The attack, identified as the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama strike in 2019, occurred when terrorists opened fire on Tuesday afternoon, targeting visitors in the scenic Anantnag district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025