Pakistan Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Pakistan has expressed its condolences following a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. This attack marks the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Authorities call for prompt recovery of the injured.
In a grim incident, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, prompting outcry and condolences from Pakistan.
Addressing media questions, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson expressed deep concern and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the wounded a swift recovery.
The attack, identified as the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama strike in 2019, occurred when terrorists opened fire on Tuesday afternoon, targeting visitors in the scenic Anantnag district.
