Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack by Former Himachal CM

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K, which claimed 26 lives. Thakur described the incident as inhuman and a cowardly attempt against peace, emphasizing that such acts have no place in civilized society. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has strongly condemned the terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, most of whom were tourists.

Labeling the attack as 'extremely sad and inhuman,' Thakur, who serves as the opposition leader in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, said the act is a blot on humanity. He remarked that it was a cowardly effort to undermine peace and solidarity.

Thakur stated that such brutality has no place in any civilized society. He offered his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for them to find strength in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

