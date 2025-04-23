Tragedy in Pahalgam: Edapally Native and Family's Vacation Turns Fatal
Edapally native Ramachandran was tragically killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam while on vacation with his family. His death was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister's office. The family, still in shock, is dealing with the loss, with assistance provided by NORKA Roots and political leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Edapally native Ramachandran was among 26 individuals who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. His daughter, who had traveled from Dubai to meet him, witnessed the incident, leaving the family in deep shock.
Ramachandran, aged 65, was on a holiday trip to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. The attack was confirmed by the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan without divulging detailed information.
As grief-stricken family and friends struggled to come to terms with his untimely demise, local assistance was mobilized with NORKA Roots establishing a help desk for affected Keralites. Political leaders have expressed condolences, while efforts are underway to coordinate with the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala MP Questioned in Cooperative Bank Money Laundering Case
BJP's Southern Expansion: Goa CM's Vision for Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Kerala's ASHA Workers Intensify Protest for Better Pay
BJP's Southern Ambitions: A Decade to Power in Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM