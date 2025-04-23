Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Edapally Native and Family's Vacation Turns Fatal

Edapally native Ramachandran was tragically killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam while on vacation with his family. His death was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister's office. The family, still in shock, is dealing with the loss, with assistance provided by NORKA Roots and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:01 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Edapally native Ramachandran was among 26 individuals who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. His daughter, who had traveled from Dubai to meet him, witnessed the incident, leaving the family in deep shock.

Ramachandran, aged 65, was on a holiday trip to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. The attack was confirmed by the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan without divulging detailed information.

As grief-stricken family and friends struggled to come to terms with his untimely demise, local assistance was mobilized with NORKA Roots establishing a help desk for affected Keralites. Political leaders have expressed condolences, while efforts are underway to coordinate with the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

