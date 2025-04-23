Left Menu

World Leaders Commemorate Pope Francis at St. Peter's Farewell

Notable global leaders announce their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral in Saint Peter's Square, with a remarkable list including royalty, presidents, and prime ministers from diverse nations. The solemn gathering signifies the Pope's profound influence worldwide, drawing attendees from continents such as Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An array of distinguished world leaders have confirmed their attendance at the funeral of Pope Francis, set to take place on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square. This gathering exemplifies the global impact and significance of the Pope's leadership.

Among the attendees are Argentina's President Javier Milei, Belgium's King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Britain's Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva alongside the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

The event also includes the presence of European Union officials, such as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Antonio Costa, and Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Other notable figures attending include leaders from nations like France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, where former President Donald Trump is expected to be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

