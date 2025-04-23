Tragedy Strikes: School-turned-Shelter in Gaza Hit by Israeli Strike
An overnight Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school functioning as a shelter has left 23 people dead, according to health officials. Zaher al-Waheidi from the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the casualties were taken to Shifa Hospital. There has been no response from the Israeli military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:40 IST
An overnight Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City, repurposed as a shelter, has resulted in 23 fatalities, according to a health official's statement on Wednesday.
Zaher al-Waheidi, a Gaza Health Ministry official overseeing records, reported that the victims were transported to Shifa Hospital, located nearby.
As of now, the Israeli military has not issued any statements or comments regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement