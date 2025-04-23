Tragedy Strikes: School-turned-Shelter in Gaza Hit by Israeli Strike

An overnight Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City, repurposed as a shelter, has resulted in 23 fatalities, according to a health official's statement on Wednesday.

Zaher al-Waheidi, a Gaza Health Ministry official overseeing records, reported that the victims were transported to Shifa Hospital, located nearby.

As of now, the Israeli military has not issued any statements or comments regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)