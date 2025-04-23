Tragedy in Kashmir: Prashant Satpathy's Dream Trip Turns Fatal
Prashant Satpathy's trip to Kashmir with his family turned tragic when terrorists killed him. He had saved money for months for this trip. His death shocked his family, rendering his mother mute. The Odisha government is coordinating funeral arrangements, and political leaders have condemned the attack.
Prashant Satpathy's once-anticipated trip to Kashmir with his family ended in tragedy when terrorists gunned him down in front of his wife and son. Despite months of savings for the trip, Prashant's life was cut short in Baisaran meadow, leaving his family in anguish.
The incident has deeply affected the family, with Prashant's mother turning mute from shock. His elder brother, Sushant, expressed how excited Prashant was about the trip. The family, accompanied by relatives, is preparing for Prashant's final rites in Bhubaneswar.
In response to the attack, leaders across Odisha, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, have condemned the act of violence. Political parties and communities are coming together to offer condolences and remember the victims during a challenging time.
