Tragedy Strikes: Bhavnagar Family Among Terror Attack Victims

The bodies of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, who were casualties in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, are set to be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday evening, according to official statements.

A state disaster management department official informed PTI that coordination of further transport arrangements has been confirmed with Gujarat authorities. Among the six tourists from Maharashtra who lost their lives, four bodies will arrive in Mumbai while two will be sent to Pune. Additionally, 17 tourists traveling with the Parmar family are expected back in Mumbai on the same flight, landing around 6 pm.

The attack, which occurred in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, while injuring several others. The Parmar family was part of a larger group of 19 from Bhavnagar visiting Kashmir for Morari Bapu's religious discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)