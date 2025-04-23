Tragedy Strikes: Bhavnagar Family Among Terror Attack Victims
The remains of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, will arrive in Mumbai, confirmed a state official. Their group of 19, visiting Kashmir for a religious event, was among those tragically targeted, resulting in 26 fatalities.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, who were casualties in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, are set to be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday evening, according to official statements.
A state disaster management department official informed PTI that coordination of further transport arrangements has been confirmed with Gujarat authorities. Among the six tourists from Maharashtra who lost their lives, four bodies will arrive in Mumbai while two will be sent to Pune. Additionally, 17 tourists traveling with the Parmar family are expected back in Mumbai on the same flight, landing around 6 pm.
The attack, which occurred in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, while injuring several others. The Parmar family was part of a larger group of 19 from Bhavnagar visiting Kashmir for Morari Bapu's religious discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorist
- attack
- Pahalgam
- Yatish Parmar
- Smit Parmar
- Bhavnagar
- residents
- Mumbai
- Gujarat
- disaster
ALSO READ
Noida Housing Society Residents Suffer From Suspected Water Contamination
We want to strengthen and empower our district presidents so that they act as a strong foundation for the organisation: Rahul Gandhi.
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Generations of Residents vs. Waqf Claim
Tragedy in Kupiansk: Bombing Leaves Residents Injured and Trapped
Bengaluru and Delhi Residents Arrested for High-Value House Theft