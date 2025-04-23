Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bhavnagar Family Among Terror Attack Victims

The remains of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, will arrive in Mumbai, confirmed a state official. Their group of 19, visiting Kashmir for a religious event, was among those tragically targeted, resulting in 26 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bhavnagar Family Among Terror Attack Victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, who were casualties in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, are set to be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday evening, according to official statements.

A state disaster management department official informed PTI that coordination of further transport arrangements has been confirmed with Gujarat authorities. Among the six tourists from Maharashtra who lost their lives, four bodies will arrive in Mumbai while two will be sent to Pune. Additionally, 17 tourists traveling with the Parmar family are expected back in Mumbai on the same flight, landing around 6 pm.

The attack, which occurred in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, while injuring several others. The Parmar family was part of a larger group of 19 from Bhavnagar visiting Kashmir for Morari Bapu's religious discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025