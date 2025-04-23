Ukraine Firm on Negotiation Stance Amid U.S. Proposal Reports

Amidst the unfolding geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has reiterated its willingness to negotiate without conceding defeat, according to Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This comes in light of media reports discussing a U.S. proposal suggesting Ukraine relinquish territory currently under Russian control.

Svyrydenko made Ukraine's position clear, stating, "There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence." Ukraine remains adamant that a so-called 'frozen conflict' is unacceptable.

Reports indicate Washington has proposed recognizing Crimea as Russian and allowing Moscow to maintain control over most seized areas. However, Ukraine has countered with demands for a complete and unconditional ceasefire before further negotiations. Svyrydenko emphasized that if Russia opts for a limited ceasefire, Ukraine would reciprocate the action.

