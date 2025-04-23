Left Menu

Ukraine Firm on Negotiation Stance Amid U.S. Proposal Reports

Ukraine remains open to negotiations but refuses to surrender, according to Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko amid reports of a U.S. proposal suggesting Ukraine concede territory to Russia. Ukraine insists on a full ceasefire as a prerequisite for any peace talks, rejecting any outcomes that favor Russian territorial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:19 IST
Amidst the unfolding geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has reiterated its willingness to negotiate without conceding defeat, according to Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This comes in light of media reports discussing a U.S. proposal suggesting Ukraine relinquish territory currently under Russian control.

Svyrydenko made Ukraine's position clear, stating, "There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence." Ukraine remains adamant that a so-called 'frozen conflict' is unacceptable.

Reports indicate Washington has proposed recognizing Crimea as Russian and allowing Moscow to maintain control over most seized areas. However, Ukraine has countered with demands for a complete and unconditional ceasefire before further negotiations. Svyrydenko emphasized that if Russia opts for a limited ceasefire, Ukraine would reciprocate the action.

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

