Abbas Urges Hamas to Relinquish Control in Gaza
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas to disarm and transfer Gaza's control to his Palestinian Authority. Amid intensifying pressures, he aims to name a successor to strengthen the Authority's legitimacy in the region's peace efforts, following Gaza's recent conflict and diplomatic debates over leadership roles.
In a pivotal address, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called upon Hamas to relinquish its armed control over Gaza, urging them to transition responsibilities to the Palestinian Authority. This plea comes as global powers express skepticism regarding the Authority's capability to navigate ongoing peace initiatives in the region.
Despite prior calls for Hamas to defer to PA leadership, Abbas had not reiterated this request since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza. The conflict saw Hamas launching a deadly attack on Israel, resulting in substantial casualties and prompting a severe Israeli military response, which further devastated Gaza.
International diplomatic discussions have fixated on minimizing Hamas's influence, while Israel remains staunchly against granting the PA any authority. With internal and external pressures mounting, Abbas is expected to name a successor, a move aligned with reform demands from global stakeholders involved in post-conflict reconstruction efforts.
