Global Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

In a tragic event, a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, located in India's Jammu and Kashmir region, claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left 17 injured, triggering a wave of international condemnation.

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed their solidarity with India. Trump assured India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the United States' full support against terrorism, while Macron condemned the attack as heinous and offered condolences to the victims' families.

Other global figures, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, joined in denouncing the act of terror. The sentiment of resilience against terrorism was echoed by several nations, emphasizing a unified stand against such threats. (Compiled by Surbhi Misra, Edited by Timothy Heritage)

(With inputs from agencies.)