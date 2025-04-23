Wall Street Rallies on Potential China Tariff Cuts

U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that the White House might cut tariffs on Chinese imports to mitigate the trade war between the two nations.

A senior official indicated that the tariffs could be reduced to between 50% and 65%, offering a potential reprieve for investors.

At 09:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 1,006.58 points to 40,193.56; the S&P 500 increased by 163.57 points to 5,451.33; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 656.05 points, reaching 16,956.47, reflecting market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)