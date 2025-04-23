Wall Street Rallies on Potential China Tariff Cuts
U.S. stocks surged after reports that the White House might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports to ease the ongoing trade tensions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant gains as the market responded to this potential shift in U.S. trade policy.
U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that the White House might cut tariffs on Chinese imports to mitigate the trade war between the two nations.
A senior official indicated that the tariffs could be reduced to between 50% and 65%, offering a potential reprieve for investors.
At 09:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 1,006.58 points to 40,193.56; the S&P 500 increased by 163.57 points to 5,451.33; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 656.05 points, reaching 16,956.47, reflecting market optimism.
