Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies on Potential China Tariff Cuts

U.S. stocks surged after reports that the White House might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports to ease the ongoing trade tensions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant gains as the market responded to this potential shift in U.S. trade policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:26 IST
Wall Street Rallies on Potential China Tariff Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that the White House might cut tariffs on Chinese imports to mitigate the trade war between the two nations.

A senior official indicated that the tariffs could be reduced to between 50% and 65%, offering a potential reprieve for investors.

At 09:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 1,006.58 points to 40,193.56; the S&P 500 increased by 163.57 points to 5,451.33; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 656.05 points, reaching 16,956.47, reflecting market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025