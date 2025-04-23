Left Menu

Maharashtra Aids Stranded Tourists in Kashmir

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for Srinagar to assist in returning state tourists stranded in Kashmir following a terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Shinde will meet the tourists, evaluate the local circumstances, and oversee their repatriation logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:42 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde embarked on a crucial mission to Srinagar on Wednesday, aiming to facilitate the safe return of state tourists stranded in Kashmir.

The tourists were caught in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which tragically resulted in 26 deaths, mostly of tourists. Shinde's personal involvement underscores the urgency and importance of the mission.

Traveling in a private aircraft, Shinde intends to meet the affected tourists, scrutinize the local scenario, and oversee all logistics necessary for their secure evacuation, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

