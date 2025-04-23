Tunisian Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Authoritarianism

In a controversial move, a Tunisian anti-terrorism judge ordered the detention of Ahmed Souab, a prominent lawyer known for his vocal criticism of President Kais Saied, according to his attorneys. The detention follows Souab's recent arrest after he made comments deemed controversial about the judiciary.

The arrest of Souab has ignited widespread anger across political parties and civil society groups. They claim the action represents a perilous intensification of efforts to suppress dissent, further entrenching an authoritarian regime in Tunisia. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, demanding Souab's release and an end to the repression and imprisonment of critics of the regime.

Ahmed Souab, who represented opposition leaders sentenced to prison last week, had called the trials a travesty and criticized the judiciary's loss of independence under political pressure. Opposition groups argue that Saied has exerted complete control over the judiciary since dissolving parliament in 2021, marking his measures as a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)