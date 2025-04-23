Left Menu

Tunisian Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Authoritarianism

Prominent Tunisian lawyer Ahmed Souab was detained by an anti-terrorism judge for his remarks against the judiciary, sparking widespread protests. Critics view his arrest as part of a broader trend towards authoritarianism under President Kais Saied. Souab represented opposition leaders and condemned political pressure on judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:57 IST
Tunisian Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Authoritarianism
lawyer

In a controversial move, a Tunisian anti-terrorism judge ordered the detention of Ahmed Souab, a prominent lawyer known for his vocal criticism of President Kais Saied, according to his attorneys. The detention follows Souab's recent arrest after he made comments deemed controversial about the judiciary.

The arrest of Souab has ignited widespread anger across political parties and civil society groups. They claim the action represents a perilous intensification of efforts to suppress dissent, further entrenching an authoritarian regime in Tunisia. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, demanding Souab's release and an end to the repression and imprisonment of critics of the regime.

Ahmed Souab, who represented opposition leaders sentenced to prison last week, had called the trials a travesty and criticized the judiciary's loss of independence under political pressure. Opposition groups argue that Saied has exerted complete control over the judiciary since dissolving parliament in 2021, marking his measures as a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025