Bihar Awaits Modi’s Unadorned Visit Amidst Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar's Madhubani is set to take place without the usual fanfare, owing to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives. This decision was announced by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a cabinet member, during a press conference.

The Prime Minister's schedule remains unchanged despite initial doubts about his tour amidst security concerns. Modi will be launching significant projects and addressing a rally, highlighting his focus on Bihar ahead of approaching assembly elections. His commitment to Bihar has been clear, with a fourth visit since last year's Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar's strategic significance has been emphasized by a series of announcements in the Union budget. NDA leaders in the state are encouraged by the central attention, as they prepare for the functional yet muted event with no garlanding or ceremonial welcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)